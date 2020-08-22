Chinese envoy reaffirms commitment to add value to CPEC
08:26 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing visited CPEC Authority here on Saturday and reaffirmed commitment to add value to China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).
On behalf of Chinese government, he also expressed the resolve to bring dividends of the mega project to people of both China and Pakistan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said in a tweet.
Mr Bajwa who is also Chairman of the Authority said the envoy paid gratitude of the Chinese government to Pakistan government for an accelerated momentum and greater focus on CPEC.
