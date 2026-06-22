Faizabad Bus Terminals shut over Iranian President’s high-level Visit

LAHORE – Twin cities administration closed all bus terminals at Faizabad until 9 PM tomorrow amid the arrival of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Authorities have enforced a strict security plan, placing law enforcement agencies on high alert.

According to Habibullah Abbasi, Director of Public Relations at the Iranian President’s Office, the visit is aimed at acknowledging Pakistan’s diplomatic role in facilitating mediation efforts between Iran and the United States and expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Commuters are likely to face disruptions as officials urge residents and travelers to cooperate with security personnel during the President’s visit.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday for brief official visit at key moment as indirect efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to gather momentum.

President Pezeshkian will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his brief stay. The visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties between the neighboring countries while also touching upon broader regional developments.

The visit coincides with ongoing technical-level negotiations between the United States and Iran in Switzerland, where both sides are seeking progress on a range of issues, including regional security, Tehran’s nuclear program and other longstanding points of contention. Pakistan, alongside Qatar, has been playing a facilitative role in supporting the dialogue process.