Pakpattan’s Baba Farid Urs Stampede injures 89 Pilgrims; dozens hospitalised

PAKPATTAN — A stampede and overcrowding incident during the annual Urs festival in Pakpattan left 89 pilgrims injured, local authorities said Monday.

Officials reported that over two dozen seriously injured pilgrims were transferred to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for further medical treatment. Meanwhile, 64 people who sustained minor injuries received first aid and medical assistance at the scene.

پاکپتن عرس کے موقع پر بھگدڑ اور دھکم پیل سے 89 زائرین زخمی شدید زخمی 25 زائرین ڈی ایچ کیو منتقل 64 معمولی زخمیوں کو موقع پر طبی امداد فراہم کی گئی https://t.co/tSeMG6GSqA pic.twitter.com/sCAqpAkyNP — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) June 22, 2026

The incident occurred amid large crowds gathered for the religious festival, which attracts thousands of devotees each year. Emergency responders and medical teams were deployed promptly to assist the injured and manage the situation.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the stampede and have urged visitors to follow safety guidelines during the ongoing celebrations. No fatalities have been reported so far.

Baba Farid Urs, held at shrine of the revered Sufi saint Baba Farid in Pakpattan, remains one of largest religious gatherings, attracting hundreds of thousands of devotees from across Pakistan. Devotees groups flock to Pakpattan for special prayers, spiritual ceremonies, qawwali performances, and the opening of the historic Bahishti Darwaza, which often draws massive crowds.