Us Iran Talks Advance As Agreement Reached On 60 Day Roadmap Toward Final Deal

ISLAMABAD – The US and Iran have agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks.

It was announced by mediators Pakistan and Iran after the first session of high level talks under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of representatives from Iran, the US, and the two mediating parties.

The Lake Lucerne Summit was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks.

Building on the MoU, the parties have agreed to the establishment of a High Level Committee, which will provide political oversight on the mediation. Chief negotiators will report regularly to the High Level Committee and lead working groups focused on nuclear, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution group to ensure the effective implementation of the MoU, and on other matters.

The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks.

In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, the parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon as per the MoU. Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues.

The mediating parties will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere with the aim of reaching a final deal.

The State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan express their sincere appreciation to the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The mediating parties further commend brotherly and friendly countries for their continued support and valuable contribution to the ongoing negotiations.