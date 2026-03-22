8-year-old girl dies after stray dog attack in Lahore on Eid’s second day

LAHORE – An 8-year-old girl lost her life after being attacked by a stray dog in Lahore on the second day of Eid.

The tragic incident occurred in the Township area, where Eid celebrations turned into grief when a stray dog suddenly attacked a young girl named Mehr while she was playing in the street.

The child sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Jinnah Hospital, but she succumbed to her wounds.

Residents of the area expressed anger, claiming they were being discouraged from speaking to the media. They questioned policies preventing the killing of stray dogs, asking whether human lives hold no value.

Locals also highlighted a growing number of stray dogs in Township and surrounding areas, saying it has created a sense of insecurity among citizens.

They appealed to Maryam Nawaz Sharif to take immediate notice and implement a permanent solution to the stray dog problem to prevent further tragedies.