Big Drop in Electric Scooter Prices in Pakistan under Eid Offer; Check New Rates

Electric scooters in Pakistan continue to replace traditional petrol bikes, especially considering current situation as fuel prices are at all time high. If you are planning to shift to EV, there is some good news for you as there is big cut in prices.

Under limited-time Eid offer, EV bikes are more accessible. The promotion includes discounts across multiple models along with added incentives such as free helmets on selected variants. With petrol prices remaining high, these revised prices are expected to further boost interest in electric mobility, offering commuters a more cost-effective alternative for daily travel.

The discount offer dubbed “Eid Dhamaka Offer,” shows slashing prices across its electric scooter lineup while bundling free accessories on selected models. Customers can benefit from discounts of up to Rs20,000, along with complimentary helmets on specific variants.

EV Bikes Price in Pakistan

Model Original Price New Price Discount Y04 Rs. 109,900 Rs. 104,900 Rs. 5,000 Y06 Rs. 142,500 Rs. 137,500 Rs. 5,000 A11 LFP Rs. 199,900 Rs. 189,900 Rs. 10,000 A12 LFP Rs. 239,900 Rs. 229,900 Rs. 10,000 E52 Rs. 395,000 Rs. 375,000 Rs. 20,000

The flagship E52 stands out with the largest discount, while entry-level models receive smaller but still notable reductions. Premium mid-range variants are further sweetened with complimentary helmet offers.

The company has made it clear that the offer is strictly time-bound, expiring on March 31. With demand for electric mobility gradually increasing, the limited duration is likely to create urgency among potential buyers looking to secure discounted pricing before Eid.