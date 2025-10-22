72 dacoits surrender in Shikarpur under Sindh government’s 2025 policy

KARACHI – The Sindh government’s Bandit Surrender Policy 2025 ceremony was held at Shikarpur Police Lines, where 72 dacoits from the riverine (kacha) area surrendered to the police.

A large cache of modern weapons was displayed at the event, including Kalashnikovs, rocket launchers, and anti-aircraft guns. The total bounty on the surrendered dacoits exceeded Rs 60 million.

Notorious bandit Nisar Sabzoi, carrying a bounty of Rs 3 million, faced 82 criminal cases, while Ladu Teghani had 93 FIRs and a Rs 2 million bounty. Others, including Sukhio, Sonaro, and Jamoo Teghani, were also among the most wanted with millions in rewards on their heads.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar said that the policy aimed to restore peace, crediting community leaders for their cooperation. He added that surrendered dacoits would face the law but also be given a chance to become responsible citizens.

He assured that there would be no extra-judicial killings, and the government would provide jobs, education, income support cards, and infrastructure in the kacha areas. Sindh IGP said the law and order situation is improving, though some areas in Ghotki remain uncleared, with honey trap gangs active since 2012 still being targeted.