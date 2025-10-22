Punjab launches crackdown on extremists, gangs, and illegal residents

LAHORE – The Punjab government has vowed zero tolerance for “dala culture,” hooliganism, and mafia networks across the province, announcing strict actions against extremists who take up arms against the state and against illegal residents.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab held its third consecutive high-level security meeting to review law and order, where historic and extraordinary decisions were made to strengthen state authority and the rule of law.

It was decided that the Loudspeaker Act will be strictly enforced across Punjab and that whistleblower cells will be established in every district.

A special cell has been set up in the Punjab Police Helpline 15 to take action against extremist organizations and illegal foreign residents. The public has been urged to immediately report information regarding any extremist group or illegal immigrants by calling 15.

The meeting further resolved to accelerate efforts to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It was reaffirmed that Punjab will not tolerate dala culture, thuggery, or mafia networks in any form. It was also decided to activate and strengthen peace committees across the province, ensuring their involvement in all ongoing operations.

According to the official statement, the Punjab government’s vision of “The State at the Citizens’ Doorstep” will be realized by providing mobile police station services directly to every neighborhood.

The government clarified once again that combing operations and enforcement actions are strictly targeted against specific extremist mindsets—not against any religious sect or belief. A ban has also been imposed on advertisements, posters, and placards promoting extremist groups.

Moreover, all district administrations will be required to submit daily reports on operations against illegal foreign residents, including details of how many are involved in local businesses, how many have been deported, and how many have been brought into the tax net.

The government has warned citizens not to rent shops or houses to illegal residents, as violators will face prosecution under the Tenancy and Passport Acts.

It was also emphasized that individuals spreading hate speech or inflammatory content on social media will face cases under the PECA Act, with a zero-tolerance policy against online hate campaigns.

Additionally, terrorism laws will be applied to those organizing unlawful gatherings or forcing market closures.