Sindh govt announces holiday in 14 districts for LG by-elections

KARACHI – The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on September 24 in constituencies where local government by-elections will be held.

According to a notification, schools in the relevant areas will remain closed as many polling stations will be set up in school buildings. The Sindh Education Department has also directed district education officers and the Directorate of Private Schools to fully cooperate in making arrangements.

The holiday will apply to Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Matiari, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, and Thatta, as well as Karachi West, Karachi East, and Keamari districts, where schools, government offices, and some businesses will remain closed.