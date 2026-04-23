Are Virtual University of Pakistan degrees not recognized in UAE and other countries?

ISLAMABAD – Virtual University remained Pakistan’s top remote learning institution, but several graduates from the varsity raised concerns over difficulties in getting degree equivalency in UAE.

An issue emerged in UAE regarding recognition of academic qualifications issued by Virtual University of Pakistan (VU), with reports saying such degrees are frequently denied equivalency under the country’s official foreign qualification assessment system.

UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) repeatedly classified VU degrees as “Not Recognized” during the equivalency or recognition evaluation process. This occurs even in cases where applicants have completed full attestation procedures through Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) and further validation through UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) channels.

A recent graduate shared his experience on an online portal, saying he completed four-year BS in Commerce degree from VU, and completed all mandatory verification steps, including HEC attestation in Pakistan, UAE Embassy attestation in Pakistan, UAE MOFA verification, and submission through MoHESR recognition channels.

Despite completign all requirements, the final decision returned as “Not Recognized”, as institution is not included in UAE-approved lists for equivalency purposes.

Similar outcomes have been consistently reported by other applicants, particularly within expatriate discussion groups and professional communities in the Gulf region.

While these qualifications are valid within Pakistan and accepted in many contexts internationally, their recognition in the UAE depends on separate evaluation criteria.

The UAE education authority system applies a structured assessment process for foreign qualifications including Accreditation status of the awarding institution, Mode of education , Academic structure and credit hours along with Verification of institutional legitimacy through international databases.

Distance-learning degrees are subject to heightened scrutiny, and full recognition is not guaranteed even when the institution is accredited in its home country.

Why do VU Degrees Face Difficulties?

Although VU is recognized in Pakistan, its fully virtual delivery model places it in a category that often triggers additional review. Authorities may require proof that the program meets standards comparable to traditional in-person education, including supervised assessments and structured credit hours.

Recent policy adjustments introduced in 2025–2026 suggest that some online degrees may be considered under conditional frameworks. However, available case reports indicate that VU qualifications have not consistently met the criteria for approval.

The lack of equivalency has practical consequences for Pakistani graduates residing in UAE, especially in Government and education sector jobs which require MoHESR-recognized degrees.

Private sector employment in which some employers accept attested degrees without equivalency, depending on role requirements.

Applicants also report that reconsideration or appeal mechanisms exist but rarely change outcomes for distance-learning qualifications from institutions not recognized by UAE authorities.

The recognition gap also warrants clarification on modern online education systems and traditional credential evaluation frameworks.