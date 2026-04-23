FBR inspector injured in firing by retired SP’s son at Karachi’s Ocean Shopping Mall

KARACHI – An inspector of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sustained bullet wounds after a son of a retired police officer opened fired following a minor collusion of vehicles at a shopping mall in Karachi.

The incident occurred near Ocean Shopping Mall in Clifton when a dispute between two individuals over a minor vehicular collision escalated into gunfire.

The injured person, identified as Shamsher Lashari, an inspector of FBR, was immediately transferred to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the Karachi police spokesperson, the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute. The suspect, Agha Shahmir, reportedly fired during the altercation. He is the son of retired SP Agha Asghar Pathan, and both the suspect and the injured officer hail from Shikarpur.

A case has been registered, and authorities are actively searching for the fleeing suspect.

In a separate incident in Korangi Industrial Area near Rashidia Mosque at Korangi Crossing Allah Wala Town, another individual, 45-year-old Chacho Mal, was injured in a shooting and taken to Jinnah Hospital. Police investigations into this incident are ongoing.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement as investigations continue.