Fire breaks out at Gulberg Plaza near Lahore’s Liberty Roundabout

LAHORE A sudden fire broke out at a commercial plaza near Liberty Roundabout in Lahore’s Gulberg area on late Thursday, drawing immediate emergency response.

The commercial building opposite Monal Restaurant can be seen in flames which rapidly spread within sections of the structure. The unexpected nature of the incident caused panic among nearby residents and commuters.

🚨 Fire Alert in Lahore

Rescue 1122 has been called for a fire at Big City Tower near Liberty Chowk. Fire broke out in an office on the 12th floor. Rescue teams and fire engines are on the scene, and firefighters are actively working to extinguish the blaze.#Rescue1122… pic.twitter.com/BsSLpYtjrC — Bilal Nadeem 🇵🇰محمد بلال ندیم (@MBilalkhan525) April 23, 2026

Rescue and firefighting teams reached the site shortly after the fire was reported and are currently engaged in intensive efforts to bring the situation under control. Thick smoke and visible flames were reported from parts of the building as operations continued.

Authorities have sealed off surrounding roads and implemented traffic diversions around the roundabout to ensure smooth movement for emergency vehicles and to secure the area. Despite restrictions, several motorists and pedestrians were seen recording videos of the incident, which quickly circulated on social media.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or reported any casualties. A detailed assessment will be carried out once the blaze is fully contained, with further updates expected from authorities.

More Updates to follow…