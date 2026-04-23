Five Tcf Schools To Be Established Across Hub District

HUB: In a move aimed at expanding access to quality education, the district administration on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of The Citizen Foundation to discuss establishing new primary and secondary schools in Hub.

Deputy Commissioner Jumadad Khan Mandokhail and Assistant Director Mohtasib (Hub/Lasbela/Awaran) Sajid Baloch met with TCF Director Asad Shahbaz and Senior Manager Corporate Sarah Rizvi.

According to officials, the meeting focused on improving educational opportunities for children, particularly in underserved areas, by providing a supportive and high-quality learning environment.

It was decided that TCF would establish five schools in different parts of the district, including Hub City, Dureji, Gadani, Winder City and Sakran.

The deputy commissioner assured the organisation of full cooperation from the district administration, including the provision of necessary facilities, to ensure the timely establishment of the schools.

Officials said the initiative would help provide children with equal opportunities to learn and develop a strong foundation in literacy and character building.