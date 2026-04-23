Lahore beggars’ gang arrested for controlling traffic signals to increase income

LAHORE – Lahore police have busted a gang of four individuals who were illegally manipulating traffic signals to create roadblocks and boost their daily begging income in Township area of the city.

The operation came to light after a citizen recorded a video near Muhammad Ali Chowk in Township, showing a young man shutting down the electronic traffic signal while holding flowers, apparently to sell at the intersection. Once the lights went out, traffic jams ensued, providing cover for gang members to solicit money from motorists.

Traffic Police DSP Fayyaz Bhatti confirmed that this group had been operating at multiple intersections.

“One person’s job was to turn off the signals, and as traffic stalled, the others would begin begging from drivers. The video helped us identify and arrest all four members,” he said.

The suspects have been formally charged and sent to jail. Authorities highlighted that begging in major Pakistani cities, especially in Lahore, has evolved into an organized system.

Different areas have designated gangs, each overseen by a local coordinator who collects a share of the daily earnings.

Police emphasized that gangs exploit various methods, including using disabled children, women, and the elderly, and even creating false narratives to gain sympathy from the public.

Reports said the daily begging income exceeds Rs12.5 million in Lahore.