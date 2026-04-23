PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir making every effort to resolve US-Iran issue, Naqvi tells Baker

ISLAMABAD – US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Natalie Baker on Thursday held a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad and discussed the latest regional situation.

Discussions were held on diplomatic efforts regarding the holding of the second round of Islamabad talks.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated US President Donald Trump’s initiative to extend the ceasefire. He said this move is an important development towards reducing tensions.

The meeting emphasized the need for the continuation of diplomatic channels for a lasting resolution of the conflict.

Mohsin Naqvi said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are making every effort at all levels to resolve the issue.

He hoped the parties will give a chance to diplomatic and peaceful solution.

Natalie Baker appreciated Pakistan’s constructive efforts to promote peace and resolve the conflict in the region.

A day earlier, Iran has appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for establishing peace in the region and said that it values Pakistan’s efforts made to bring an end to the war.

Iranian spokesperson Ismail Baghaei also revealed that the U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is still in place, which he described as an act of aggression.

He said that the recent firing by the U.S. Navy on an Iranian vessel, followed by its seizure, is a violation of the ceasefire.

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismail Baghaei, stated that Iran views Pakistan’s efforts and measures for establishing peace with great appreciation.

He made it clear that Iran is prepared to defend its sovereignty and to respond to any aggression or threat.

It is worth noting that in April, Pakistan hosted high-level direct talks between Iran and the United States for the first time since the 1979 Iranian Revolution; however, the second round of negotiations could not take place.

Iran refused to participate in the second round of talks, accusing the United States of violating the ceasefire. Following this, President Trump postponed the visit of the U.S. delegation to Pakistan and announced an extension of the ceasefire.

President Trump also stated that there had been a plan to attack Iran after it refused to join the second round of negotiations, but this was called off at the request of Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.