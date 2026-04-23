Punjab launches ‘Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar’ scheme for farmers: Application process, deadline

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially launched the “Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” portal, a landmark initiative aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

The program is designed to provide landless villagers with access to fertile farmland worth approximately Rs160 billion.

The initiative will allocate agricultural plots to families across Punjab. In various districts, 13,812 plots will benefit 88,780 families, while in the Cholistan region, 16,685 plots are set to assist 101,111 families. Each successful applicant will receive farmland valued between PKR 2.5 million and PKR 4 million.

Land Identification and Support

Land parcels were carefully identified based on water availability and soil fertility. Senior Board of Revenue member Nabeel Javed explained that each plot will come with a one-time grant ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs250,000 per acre to support initial cultivation.

In total, over 124,000 acres of irrigated agricultural land will be provided, leased for a period of 10 years exclusively for farming purposes.

Application Process

Interested farmers can submit applications from May 2 to May 18. Applicants have the right to appeal from June 1 to June 8 at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The final list of beneficiaries will be announced on June 19, and land distribution will commence on June 30.

Allocation and Oversight

In cases where multiple applicants qualify for the same plot, allocation will be determined through a lottery. Beneficiaries will have full freedom to cultivate crops of their choice, but permanent construction on the land will not be permitted.