Seven Fitna Al Hindustan Militants killed in Balochistan’s Dalbandin

QUETTA – A group of “Fitna Al Hindustan” militants faced the wrath in bid to block key stretch of M-40 highway. During the gun battle, seven militants were killed, and weapons and explosives were recovered.

The deadly confrontation erupted in Dalbandin sector of Balochistan when security forces foiled high-risk attempt by “Fitna Al Hindustan” militants to block strategic M-40 highway, officials confirmed Thursday.

The militants were attempting to choke vital supply and movement route in western Balochistan when Pakisatni troops, acting on intelligence reports, moved swiftly to intercept them. What followed was a fierce and intense exchange of gunfire that turned the area into a battlefield.

دلبندین ، بلوچستان.

دالبندین کے پاس این 40 شاہرہ پر فتنہ الہندوستان کی ناکہ لگانے کی ناکام کوشش

سیکیورٹی فورسز نے ناکہ لگانے کی کوشش ناکام بنادی، جھڑپ میں 7 فتنہ الہندوستان کے خارجی جہنم واصل۔ #Dalbandin#Balochistan#Expose_FAH#SecurityForces pic.twitter.com/kUrqBbFlZk — Balochistan Rang (@BL_Rang) April 23, 2026

Security forces recovered cache of weapons and explosives from the site, further exposing the scale of the planned disruption.

Authorities confirmed that there were casualties on side of the security forces as well, though official identities and unit details were withheld pending notification of the families.

Calling these operation a decisive response, local authorities said the “cowardly attempt” by Fitna Al Hindustan had once again been foiled. They reaffirmed that operations would continue “until the last enemy is eliminated,” warning that Balochistan would not tolerate any efforts to destabilize the region or block key infrastructure routes.

The group supported and trained by Indian intelligence repeatedly carried out attacks on highways, convoys, security forces, and development infrastructure, with major transit routes such as the M-40 often becoming focal points of disruption attempts.