Three children found with throats slit in Lahore’s Ichhra area

LAHORE – Three young children were found dead with their throats slit inside a residence near Shah Jamal Mashallah Plaza in the Ichhra area of Lahore. Police have detained the children’s parents and their uncle after their statements were found to be contradictory.

According to police, a report was received on the 15th that the bodies of two girls and a boy had been discovered. All three children had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Evidence was collected from the scene and an investigation was launched.

Rescue 1122 received an emergency call reporting that three children had been found with their throats cut at Shah Jamal Mashallah Plaza. Rescue teams and emergency vehicles were dispatched immediately to the site. The caller confirmed that three bodies were lying inside the plaza, all bearing wounds consistent with a sharp instrument.

The victims have been identified as five-year-old Momina Batool, four-year-old Momin Raza, and one-and-a-half-year-old Umm Habiba. Their bodies were transferred to hospital for post-mortem examination.

Ichhra police confirmed that the children’s father, Ramzan, and their mother, Rida — who have been married for nine years — were taken into custody due to inconsistencies in their statements. The children’s uncle was also detained for questioning. Investigations into all three are ongoing.

The father told police that he had locked the house and gone out, and upon returning found his children dead inside.