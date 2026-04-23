Unusual rainfall at funeral in Rawalpindi sparks social media buzz

RAWALPINDI – A viral video from Dhokka Gujran cemetery has captured what locals are calling a miraculous event during the burial of a citizen named Yaseen.

According to social media reports, while clouds hovered over the cemetery, rain appeared to fall only on Yaseen’s grave, leaving the rest of the area dry.

Attendees reportedly reacted with awe, praising it as a special blessing and chanting “SubhanAllah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Sajid Khan (@msajidk_42)

However, no official confirmation from meteorological authorities or government sources has been provided.

Experts noted that localized rainfall in small areas can sometimes create such effects, giving the impression that rain falls on a specific spot.

This report is based on social media claims and has not been independently verified.