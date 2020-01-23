Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, said Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to military's media wing, the missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto a range of 290 kilometers.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs have congratulated the nation on this landmark achievement.

The training launch was part of Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night.

The training launch was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, the Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

The Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces Command for displaying a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system.

He also expressed full confidence in the robust Strategic Command and Control System and the capability of Strategic Forces.