Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Iranian president, discusses regional peace

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said that during the meeting, both sides discussed the regional situation, peace efforts, and matters of mutual interest.

The Iranian president appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and responsible role in promoting dialogue, de-escalation, and regional stability, as well as its efforts to encourage peaceful resolution of conflicts and understanding between parties.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the region during the talks.

Both sides also reiterated their resolve to strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations and maintain close coordination on issues of mutual interest, the military’s media wing added.