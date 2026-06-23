Iranian President Pezeshkian praises Pakistan ahead of Key Diplomatic Visit

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian departed Tehran on an official visit to Pakistan, calling Islamabad’s recent efforts “remarkable” and hinting at importance of upcoming discussions between the two neighboring countries.

Speaking before his departure, Iranian president praised Pakistan’s role and emphasized that the visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation while reviewing the implementation of a significant agreement involving the United States. According to Iranian media reports, the discussions will focus on ensuring that all provisions of the agreement are implemented in accordance with international law and Iran’s legitimate rights.

Pezeshkian said successful implementation of the agreement could help ease regional challenges and contribute to greater stability at a time of heightened tensions across the Middle East. He also pointed to ongoing Israeli military actions in the region as a factor affecting regional security and stability.

The visit features high-level talks covering wide range of issues, including trade, economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, security coordination, defense collaboration, and efforts to promote broader regional peace and stability.

Analysts view the visit as key important diplomatic engagement that could further strengthen relations between Tehran and Islamabad while addressing key regional and international developments.

The visit comes at critical time for the region, with both countries seeking closer cooperation on political, economic, and security matters amid evolving geopolitical challenges.