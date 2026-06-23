Pakistan flag display error sparks outrage before FIH Pro League clash with India

A controversy erupted during the FIH Pro League match between Pakistan and India after an incorrect version of Pakistan’s national flag was displayed during the pre-match ceremony.

Before the start of the match, children holding flags during the national anthem presentation were seen carrying Pakistani flags that lacked the white stripe, an essential part of the country’s official flag.

Images and videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media, prompting strong criticism from Pakistani fans, who accused the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and event organizers of misrepresenting the national flag.

Fans demanded an explanation and apology, arguing that such mistakes involving national symbols are unacceptable at an international sporting event. Many questioned how the error went unnoticed despite pre-match protocol checks and event preparations.

Pakistan’s national flag consists of a green field representing the Muslim majority and a white stripe symbolizing the country’s religious minorities. The incident has sparked widespread backlash online, with criticism directed at both the FIH and tournament organizers.