Sbp Announces Mpc Meeting Schedule For Fy2026 27

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan has released the annual schedule of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the fiscal year 2026-27.

According to the central bank, Governor Jameel Ahmad will brief the media on the monetary policy statement four times a year.

The statement said that press briefings will be held after meetings scheduled in July, October, January, and April.

The State Bank added that detailed minutes of the monetary policy meetings will be published on its official website, while advance information regarding monetary policy will also be expanded.