Parvez Elahi challenges acquittal of PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

LAHORE – Parvez Elahi, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has challenged the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in a Rs16 billion money laundering case in the Lahore High Court.

Elahi filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against their acquittal, with Advocate Aamir Saeed Raan set to present arguments on his behalf.

The petition argues that the trial court failed to properly examine the Rs16 billion money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz. It further claims that the acquittal was contrary to facts and granted on political grounds, which is unlawful, despite witness statements being on record.

The petitioner has requested the court to declare the acquittal null and void.

Meanwhile, the registrar’s office has scheduled the petition for hearing. Chief Justice Aalia Neelum will hear the case tomorrow at 9am.