PM Shehbaz, Iranian president discuss regional tensions, stress diplomacy

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which they discussed bilateral relations and the evolving regional situation. The prime minister also briefed him on diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.

Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid-ul-Fitr and Nowruz greetings to the Iranian president and the people of Iran. In response, President Pezeshkian conveyed warm wishes for the people of Pakistan.

During the conversation, the prime minister expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the people of Iran amid ongoing tensions. He also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Voicing concern over the deteriorating situation in the Gulf region, he urged all parties to reduce tensions and pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve issues peacefully.

He further highlighted the importance of unity among the Muslim Ummah, stressing that mutual harmony is essential under current circumstances. The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to playing a constructive role for peace and stability in the region.