Deputy Polish PM due in Pakistan today to boost Trade, Defence ties

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, arrived in Islamabad today for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The visit marks Sikorski’s second official trip to Pakistan, following his initial visit in 2011. During his stay, Sikorski will hold high-level bilateral meetings and delegation-level talks with Senator Ishaq Dar, aimed at enhancing political, economic, and defense cooperation between the two nations. Cultural and people-to-people exchanges are also expected to feature prominently in discussions.

A presser will follow the talks, providing insights into the outcomes and future direction of Pakistan-Poland relations.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Sikorski’s visit as a key milestone in deepening bilateral relations, underlining both countries’ commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. Pakistan reaffirmed its intention to strengthen mutually beneficial ties with Poland and explore new avenues for collaboration within the European Union framework and beyond.

This visit comes at a time of growing engagement between Pakistan and European nations, signaling a renewed focus on strategic partnership, trade, and diplomatic collaboration.