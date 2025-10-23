Lahore tops World Pollution Chart as AQI soars above 250

Lahore has once again topped world’s most polluted cities list, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 253, despite attempts from Punjab government to improve air quality.

As Punjab capitak remained at top, New Delhi was ranked the second most polluted city with an AQI of 252, while Karachi secured the fifth spot with an AQI of 181. The recent Diwali celebrations in India pushed air pollution to max levels, causing smog that later spread to Punjab cities, including Lahore.

Authorities claim that the measures taken by the provincial government prevented the situation from worsening further. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has already taken notice of the city’s deteriorating air quality and instructed relevant departments to take remedial action.

Despite these efforts, Lahore’s air quality remains hazardous, keeping public health concerns at the forefront and making headlines across the region.

Most Polluted Cities