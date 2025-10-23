Rawalpindi man dragged naked, beaten by local scrap dealers in Gawalmandi

RAWALPINDI – A resident in Gawalmandi, Rawalpindi was stripped, chained, and dragged through the streets by nearly a dozen men in broad daylight.

The harrowing video, showing the victim being mercilessly beaten with sticks and metal rods, quickly went viral, triggering widespread public outrage and calls for swift justice. The incident raised concerns about mob violence in urban centers and underscored the importance of swift and visible law enforcement response in curbing such brutal acts.

Authorities have now responded decisively. Rawalpindi police have arrested the key suspect involved in the attack, following instructions from senior officials to expedite the investigation and hold all perpetrators accountable. Police said efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining assailants.

راولپنڈی ۔ تھانہ سٹی کے علاقے گوالمنڈی میں 10 سے زائد افراد نے حارث نامی شہری کو رسیوں سے باندھ کر تشدد کیا گیا

وجہ تاحال معلوم نا ہو سکی pic.twitter.com/IQlJ5Zwgsh — Rebel Flame 🔥 (@RevoltSpire) October 22, 2025

Preliminary reports suggest the attack was in retaliation after the victim objected to the establishment of a scrap warehouse in his residential neighborhood.

Social media erupted with condemnation, with users demanding strong action against mob justice and better protection for citizens who raise concerns about illegal or disruptive activities in their communities. Rights activists praised the police action but urged authorities to ensure that all involved face the full force of the law.