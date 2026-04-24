Iranian FM Iraghchi engages Pakistan Deputy PM Dar, Fileld Marshal on Ceasefire

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi directly contacted Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership amid efforts to sustain fragile ceasefire between US and Iran.

Araghchi held separate high-level telephone conversations with Ishaq Dar and Asim Munir. The discussions focused on rapidly evolving regional situation and key issues tied to the ceasefire, as tensions continue to simmer across the Middle East.

The outreach is being seen as part of a broader wave of behind-the-scenes diplomacy aimed at preventing escalation and keeping communication channels open at a critical moment.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed that Dar and Araghchi exchanged detailed views on regional developments, the current ceasefire, and Islamabad’s ongoing diplomatic push linked to US–Iran engagement. During the call, Dar stressed that sustained dialogue is essential to resolve outstanding disputes and restore stability in the region without delay.

Araghchi acknowledged Pakistan’s growing role as a key facilitator, praising Islamabad’s consistent and constructive efforts to bridge divides. Both sides agreed to remain in close and continuous contact as the situation unfolds.

Islamabad emerged as a crucial player in delicate balancing act between Washington and Tehran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside Dar and Munir, has been actively engaging with multiple global actors, maintaining constant communication with both the US and Iran in a bid to keep the ceasefire intact.

Officials stress that diplomacy, not confrontation, is the only path forward to prevent the region from slipping into deeper instability.