Islamabad Talks 2.0: Iranian Team expected tonight as US-Iran negotiations enter Critical Phase

ISLAMABAD – Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad tonight for what could become a decisive second round of US–Iran peace talks.

Capital city is already witnessing heightened security and logistical activity, as US logistics and security team remains deployed on the ground in Islamabad. Extensive preparations are underway for a potential high-level diplomatic engagement, with the arrival of foreign technical and security personnel further intensifying speculation that a breakthrough moment may be approaching.

There is growing optimism that progress in the ongoing US–Iran dialogue, being facilitated in the Pakistani capital, may be within reach, making tonight’s expected arrival of the Iranian delegation particularly significant.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi held a key telephone call with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The two discussed the rapidly evolving regional situation, the fragile ceasefire environment, and continuing diplomatic efforts tied to US–Iran engagement.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Dar stressed the urgent need for sustained dialogue to resolve outstanding issues and stabilize the region. Araghchi, in turn, praised Pakistan’s “consistent and constructive facilitation role,” acknowledging Islamabad’s growing diplomatic influence in the process.

In another reported development, Iranian state media IRNA claimed that Araghchi also held a separate telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir. However, Pakistan’s Foreign Office and military spokesperson have neither confirmed nor denied the report, and there is no independent verification from official sources in Islamabad.

Adding further weight to the buildup, reports suggest that at least nine US aircraft arrived in Islamabad earlier this week, carrying communications systems, vehicles, security personnel, and technical teams, highlighting the scale and seriousness of preparations ahead of the anticipated talks.