Pakistani forces kill 22 Indian sponsored terrorists in Khyber operation

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani forces have killed 22 terrorists during a joint intelligence based operation in Khyber district.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was carried out on 21 April 2026 on reported presence of khwarij.

During conduct of the operation, after intense exchange of fire and skillful engagements by own forces, twenty two terrorists, belonging to Indian sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were killed.

Due to cowardice and fear of getting apprehended alive, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing which resulted in martyrdom of a ten years old innocent child.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country and such sacrifice of our innocent civilians further strengthen our resolve.