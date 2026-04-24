Petrol price in Pakistan jumps to Rs393 after Rs26 per litre increase

ISLAMABAD – Petrol Price jumps to Rs393.35 in Pakistan after another financial shock for citizens already battling inflation.

The government officially increased petroleum rates effective April 25, 2026, pushing the price of petrol (Motor Spirit) to Rs 393.35 per litre, after a sharp jump of Rs 26.77 per litre. The price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has also been raised by the same margin, reaching Rs 380.19 per litre.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

Fuel Old Price New Price Increase Petrol Rs 366.58 Rs 393.35 + Rs 26.77 Diesel Rs 353.42 Rs 380.19 + Rs 26.77

The sudden spike is expected to trigger a chain reaction across the economy. Transport fares, goods delivery charges, and daily commodity prices are likely to rise further, intensifying inflationary pressure on already strained households.

Petrol, widely used in motorcycles, cars, and small vehicles, directly affects middle- and lower-income commuters. Diesel, a backbone of freight transport, agriculture, and logistics, will also push up the cost of essential goods in markets nationwide.

With this latest increase, citizens fear another wave of price hikes in everyday essentials, deepening economic stress across the country.