ATC judge issues arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

GUJRANWALA – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued a bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
The warrants were issued in a case filed at the Industrial police station against the senior PML-N leader in August 2022 on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.
The Gujranwala ATC dismissed the police report and directed them to present Rana Sanaullah on March 7.
The court also issued show-cause notices to the officers concerned, DSP, and SP investigations and ordered them to appear before it.
On Aug 25, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station.
The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
