In a first, passengers hold Protest at Islamabad International Airport’s Runway

ISLAMABAD – Unprecedented scene witnessed at New Islamabad International Airport where frustrated passengers of Saudi-bound private airline flight staged sit-in near runway after enduring hours of delays and repeated technical faults, bringing airport operations into spotlight and raising fresh concerns over airline reliability and passenger handling.

The private airline flight PA-2766, scheduled to depart for Medina at 1:00 PM, was delayed and passengers were left stranded for several hours due to a technical malfunction discovered after boarding.

اسلام آباد انٹرنیشنل ایئرپورٹ کی تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا شرم کا داغ! رن وے پر 200 سے زائد مسافر AirBlue کی ناکام انتظامیہ کے خلاف دھرنا دے رہے ہیں۔ فلائٹ منسوخ، لوگ گھنٹوں انتظار، اب رن وے پر بیٹھ گئے۔ یہ ایئر لائن نہیں، یہ لوگوں کے ساتھ مذاق ہے! ٹکٹ لے کر لوگوں کو رن وے پر اتار… pic.twitter.com/MNLdQ9oZpD — Sadam Mangat (@mangat_saddam) June 24, 2026

Passengers claimed they arrived at the airport well ahead of their scheduled departure time, only to face continuous delays with little certainty about when the flight would eventually leave. The situation escalated when the aircraft finally departed late at night but was forced to return to Islamabad shortly after takeoff due to another technical fault.

The aircraft’s unexpected return proved to be the breaking point for many travelers. The frustrated passengers, including elderly pilgrims, women, children, and working professionals, then marched toward runway-side area near the aircraft and launched a rare sit-in protest, demanding immediate action from the airline.

Witnesses described scenes of frustration and exhaustion as passengers voiced concerns about missed commitments, expiring leave periods, and the risk of losing valuable workdays. Several travelers reportedly complained that the prolonged uncertainty had caused severe inconvenience and emotional distress.

Initial efforts by airline representatives and airport authorities to persuade the protesters to disperse failed, as passengers insisted on receiving concrete assurances regarding their travel arrangements. The standoff continued until senior airline officials arrived at the airport and held direct negotiations with the aggrieved travelers.

After talks, airline assured passengers that all affected travelers would be accommodated on a priority basis and flown to Saudi Arabia at 10:00 AM the following morning. The assurance eventually convinced the protesters to end the sit-in.

To manage situation overnight, the airline arranged transportation and hotel accommodation for the stranded passengers, who were later shifted from the airport premises.