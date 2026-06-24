Pakistan, Libya expand Defence Diplomacy through Top-Level Military Engagement: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, held high-level talks with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, ISPR said Wednesday.

The visiting Libyan commander was accorded a formal Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent upon his arrival, underscoring the importance Pakistan attaches to its defence engagement with Libya.

During the meeting, both military leaders discussed a broad range of issues, including regional security developments, defence cooperation, and prospects for expanding military-to-military ties. The talks also focused on strengthening collaboration in professional military training and security-related domains, reflecting a shared commitment to closer institutional engagement.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s resolve to promote peace, stability, and constructive partnerships with friendly nations. He emphasized the importance of sustained defence cooperation in addressing evolving regional and global security challenges.

Lieutenant General Haftar lauded the professionalism and operational capabilities of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, acknowledging their contributions to regional peace and security. The interaction highlighted growing defence contacts between Islamabad and Tripoli and signalled both sides’ intent to explore new avenues of strategic cooperation.

The visit is being viewed as part of broader efforts to deepen defence diplomacy and strengthen military relations between the two countries amid a rapidly changing regional security environment.