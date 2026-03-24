Govt plans digital App for petrol rationing, provinces to share subsidy burden

ISLAMABAD- Prime Minister will take President into confidence regarding the inclusion of provinces in the subsidy on petroleum products, and a meeting between the two is expected today.

Meanwhile, the federal government is introducing a digital system for rationing petroleum products.

According to report, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet President Asif Ali Zardari this evening at the President House, where he will brief him on plans to involve provinces in sharing the subsidy burden on petroleum products.

Reports stated that the federal government has already provided a subsidy of Rs100 billion on petroleum products, benefiting people across the country. The Prime Minister is also in discussions with provincial governments to contribute to the subsidy.

Reports further revealed that the government is launching a digital system for rationing petroleum products. An app is being developed that consumers will be able to download. Citizens will register by entering their vehicle number and national identity card number.

Additionally, the government will allocate a petroleum quota to each citizen based on their needs and availability. Each individual will be able to receive daily petrol or diesel according to their assigned quota through the app. In this regard, the government has conducted a comparative analysis of petroleum consumption from last March to this March.

Despite rising petroleum prices, consumption continues to increase rather than decrease. The Prime Minister will take the President into confidence on both including provinces in the subsidy and the introduction of the rationing app.