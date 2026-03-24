KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on strong note after Eid break, as investors responded strongly to emerging signs of a potential diplomatic breakthrough that could ease escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Pakistan Stock Exchange gains over 2,000 points amid US-Iran diplomacy hopes
By News Desk
11:27 am | Mar 24, 2026
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Gold Rates
Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – 24 March 2026
Mar 24, 2026 | 9:04 am
Forex
Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 24 March 2026
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.30
|Euro
|EUR
|319.98
|324.05
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370.36
|374.25
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.90
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|194.97
|198.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|731.80
|741.80
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.01
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|36.60
|37.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.32
|43.72
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.90
|35.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.73
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|886.55
|896.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.30
|66.50
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.71
|165.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.00
|726.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.19
|74.35
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213.84
|218.25
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|30.15
|30.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|355.00
|358.85
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.10
|8.25