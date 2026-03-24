Pakistan Stock Exchange gains over 2,000 points amid US-Iran diplomacy hopes

Before noon, PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index stood at 154,750.90, with gain of 2,010.53 points, or 1.32%, signaling a solid rebound in investor sentiment after weeks of pressure. During the session, the index touched an intraday high of 157,442.68 and a low of 154,054.53, with trading volumes recorded at 89,137,817 shares.

Market analysts attributed the rally in part to improving global cues, with commentary suggesting that international markets found relief after indications from Donald Trump of a possible diplomatic opening with Iran, alongside a temporary pause in any immediate military escalation for five days. This development helped ease fears that had been weighing heavily on investor sentiment worldwide.

Buying interest was broad-based, with strong activity observed across key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies, and power generation.

This rebound follows a prolonged period of weakness at the PSX. In the previous week, the market remained under sustained pressure, extending its losing streak to eight consecutive weeks amid rising geopolitical risks and mixed domestic macroeconomic signals. During that stretch, the KSE-100 Index had declined by 1,126 points week-on-week, or 0.73%, closing at 152,740.37 points.