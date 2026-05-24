Palm Vista Mega Fraud key fugitive arrested from UAE in Interpol Operation

ISLAMABAD – Palm Vista Mega Fraud remained in news for large-scale housing scandal that defrauded hundreds of citizens through illegal schemes, fake promises, and unlawful plot allocations, causing losses in billions.

Authorities arrested key accused in massive Housing Society fraud case from UAE after coordinated action through Interpol. National Accountability Bureau NAB, working closely with the Federal Investigation Agency via Interpol’s Pakistan National Central Bureau, confirmed the arrest of Muhammad Qasim Khan, who was long-absconding suspect in the high profile case.

According to official communication marked “Most Immediate,” Interpol Abu Dhabi acted on a Red Notice issued against the suspect under Pakistan’s anti-corruption laws, leading to his detention in Abu Dhabi on May 20, 2026. The UAE authorities have now formally initiated extradition proceedings and requested Pakistan to urgently submit complete legal and judicial documentation, including certified translations in both English and Arabic, through diplomatic channels to the UAE Ministry of Justice.

The arrest was a dramatic turning point in Palm Vista Housing Society scandal, sprawling fraud case that allegedly deprived hundreds of citizens of their life savings. Investigators estimate the total loss at over Rs1.4 billion, with around 295 victims reported to have been directly affected by the scheme involving fake plots, misleading promises, and unauthorized housing operations.

Two co-accused directors, Mahmoud Tariq and Amer Azeem had already been arrested earlier in the investigation. However, Muhammad Qasim Khan remained the principal fugitive believed to be operating from abroad until his dramatic arrest in Gulf nation.

The coordinated international operation involved Interpol, highlighting growing cross-border enforcement efforts between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (United Arab Emirates) in tackling high-value financial crimes.

The extradition process is now underway, setting the stage for his possible return to Pakistan to face trial in what is being described as one of the most significant housing fraud cases in recent years.