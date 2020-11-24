Karachi University announces open merit admissions 2021
KARACHI - The University of Karachi is going to announce its open-merit admissions 2021 for the morning program on December 13, 2020.
According to a post published on the varsity’s Facebook account, students will be able to submit their forms from Dec 14-24.
The admissions will be open for both bachelor's and master's programs, it added. Meanwhile, a day earlier, the university announced entry-test-based admissions for 2021.
بریکنگ نیوز!
جامعہ کراچی میں اوپن میرٹ کی بنیاد پر بیچلرز اور ماسٹرز(مارننگ پروگرام)میں داخلوں کا آغاز 13دسمبر2020 سے...Posted by University of Karachi Times - KU Times" on Monday, November 23, 2020
As per the schedule, the admissions will be available in Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning) and bachelors and Masters program, and Department of Visual Studies.
The students can submit their admission forms along with a scanned copy of relevant documents and with the paid fees deposit slip to complete the admission process till November 30, 2020. For more info visit www.uokadmission.edu.pk.
