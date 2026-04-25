Chief Minister IT Internship Program with Rs50,000 Stipend; Apply Online

Punjab government rolled out large-scale opportunity for unemployed graduates under the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz. The initiative Chief Minister IT Internship Program is being touted as a major step toward strengthening Punjab’s position in the global technology sector.

Under this ambitious program, 2,400 selected candidates will be placed in leading IT companies and top-tier software houses across the province. Each successful intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000, making it one of the most significant paid internship opportunities announced for fresh IT graduates.

Who Can Apply?

Authorities have clearly defined who can apply. Applicants must hold a valid Punjab domicile and possess a degree in Information Technology (IT) or Computer Science (CS). In addition, the degree must have been completed within the last four years, ensuring the program targets recent graduates who are currently unemployed and seeking career entry into the tech industry.

The internship will run for five months, during which selected candidates will not merely observe but actively participate in professional work environments. Trainees will be placed in reputed software houses across Punjab, where they will undergo structured training in high-demand fields such as Web Development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Graphic Designing, and Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Officials say the program is designed to provide hands-on, real-world experience, equipping young professionals with the skills required to compete in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

Apply Online

The application process has been made fully digital, with candidates required to apply through the official portal:

http://cmitintern.punjab.gov.pk

However, reports confirm that the website is currently not functioning properly, causing delays and confusion among applicants. Authorities are expected to issue further updates regarding the technical issue and application timeline.

The initiative reflects the government’s broader vision of empowering youth through technology-driven opportunities and reducing unemployment by integrating fresh graduates into the professional IT sector.