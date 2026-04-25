Cop martyred, 5 injured as coordinated Attacks on Balochistan Police Stations repelled

QUETTA – Police stations in two different areas of Balochistan came under coordinated attacks, leaving at least one police officer dead and five others injured, while security forces claim they successfully repelled the assaults and killed one attacker in retaliatory fire.

The most serious incident occurred late Friday night in Kachhi district, where armed militants launched heavy assault on a police station. A police officer, Sohail Ahmed, confirmed over the phone that a large group of armed men stormed the facility, triggering a fierce exchange of fire. Authorities confirmed that in the brutal attack, one police officer was martyred.

The four others sustained injuries. During the counter-operation, police forces responded with heavy retaliatory fire, resulting in the killing of one attacker. The intensity of the attack also caused damage to vehicles parked outside the police station, highlighting the scale of the assault.

Officials noted that this is not an isolated incident, as police stations in various parts of the district have previously been targeted, raising serious concerns about security in the region.

Another police station in Mall area of Nushki district was attacked by unknown armed men. According to an administration official, around 30 armed attackers attempted to storm the station.

During this attack, one police officer sustained minor injuries. However, officials said the swift and effective response by security forces prevented the attackers from entering the premises, forcing them to retreat.

Balochistan Home Department spokesperson Babar Yousafzai confirmed that Dhadar attack was successfully neutralized through timely and coordinated action by security forces. He stated that militants exploited the cover of darkness to launch the assault, but security personnel were already on high alert and responded immediately with strong defensive action, engaging the attackers decisively.