Iran’s top diplomat calls on Pakistan’s military chief, but agenda kept under wraps

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held high-profile meeting with Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, and now Iranian Embassy in Pakistan released an official video of the encounter on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Despite public release of the footage, authorities shared no official details about what was discussed behind closed doors, fueling speculation over the true scope of the talks.

Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late Friday night with a senior delegation, where he was formally received by Pakistan’s top leadership, including Asim Munir, Ishaq Dar, and other senior officials.

Soon after arrival, a separate formal meeting was also held between Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Asim Munir, signaling the importance of the visit at Pakistan’s highest levels of civil and military leadership.

Iranian Embassy’s shared video came without any accompanying explanation, agenda, or communique, as world remaine curious about these meeting. Even as diplomatic optics intensified in Islamabad, Iran’s official stance remained firm.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei already clarified that Araghchi’s Pakistan visit is strictly limited to high-level bilateral engagements with Pakistan, and that no direct Iran–US negotiations are planned.

Araghchi himself had earlier posted on X that his diplomatic tours aim to maintain close coordination with partners on bilateral matters and to consult on evolving regional developments.

The visit comes amid a volatile geopolitical backdrop.

Earlier, proposed US–Iran peace talks in Pakistan reportedly stalled after Iran reacted strongly to US pressure and alleged naval and port-related restrictions, signaling it may step away from negotiations altogether.

Later, US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire period by two weeks, giving Iran additional time to present a formal plan for de-escalation.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt later claimed that Iran had re-established contact and that there had been “some progress” in recent discussions, though no concrete breakthrough has been confirmed. Adding further intensity to the situation, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are reportedly departing Washington for Pakistan, though their exact objectives and mandate remain unclear.

Shortly after Araghchi landed in Islamabad, Iranian officials reiterated that the visit is purely bilateral with Pakistan, shutting down expectations of any direct US engagement. This has led analysts to believe that any potential communication between Iran and the United States may be indirect, possibly routed through Pakistani diplomatic channels, with no major diplomatic breakthroughs expected.

US President Donald Trump made it clear that he is in no hurry to finalize a deal, but mounting global pressure, including rising oil prices and declining approval ratings is increasing urgency behind the scenes.