No Direct Talks with US for FM Abbas Araghchi in Pakistan, Tehran says

ISLAMABAD – Iran ruled out reports of any direct meeting of country’s Foreign Minister with United States officials.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei dismissed claims of any planned engagement between Tehran and Washington. His statement comes at a critical moment as he arrives in Islamabad alongside Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, for high-stakes discussions with Pakistan’s top leadership.

Baghaei said Aragchi’s visit will focus on crucial issues, including Pakistan’s ongoing mediation efforts and the fragile security situation in the region. The talks will address what Iran describes as “aggressive actions” imposed by US, alongside efforts aimed at restoring regional peace, he said.

Baghaei made it clear that no meeting between Iran and the US, at any level, is on the agenda during this visit. However, he noted that the Iranian delegation will present its stance and insights to Pakistani officials.

The denial contradicts remarks from a spokesperson for the White House, who claimed in an interview with US media that Iran had itself initiated contact and sought a face-to-face meeting. The spokesperson went further, confirming US participation in anticipated peace talks and revealing that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday morning.

With conflicting narratives emerging from Tehran and Washington, all eyes are now on Islamabad, where diplomatic maneuvering could shape the next phase of regional relations.