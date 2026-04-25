Pakistan’s EO-3 Satellite launched successfully from China in major Space Breakthrough

BEIJING – Pakistan achieved major milestone in its space program with successful launch of its EO-3 satellite from China’s Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

China has successfully launched Pakistan’s remote sensing satellite PRSC-EO3 into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province, state media reported.

The mission lifted off at 8:15 pm (1215 GMT) aboard a powerful Long March-6 rocket, which carried the satellite smoothly into space. Officials confirmed that PRSC-EO3 successfully entered its planned orbit, marking yet another milestone for China’s rapidly advancing space program. The launch also stands as the 640th mission of China’s Long March rocket series, underscoring the scale and momentum of its aerospace achievements.

The newly launched PRSC-EO3 satellite is expected to significantly enhance Pakistan’s Earth observation capabilities. It will play a crucial role in monitoring natural resources, tracking environmental and climatic changes, and strengthening disaster management systems.

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) hailed the launch as a breakthrough moment in the country’s journey toward technological self-reliance. According to SUPARCO, the satellite will greatly strengthen national capacity in vital areas including urban planning, agriculture, food security, disaster response, and environmental monitoring. It will also contribute to building a more integrated and modern Earth observation system aligned with Pakistan’s long-term development priorities.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also issued a statement highlighting the strategic importance of the satellite, emphasizing its role in supporting national development goals.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, top leaders praised the dedication and expertise of SUPARCO’s scientists and engineers, while also acknowledging China’s continued and vital support in advancing Pakistan’s space ambitions.