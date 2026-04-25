Pm Shehbaz Meets Iranian Fm Araghchi Amid Escalating Us Iran Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in what officials described as a crucial round of regional diplomacy involving sensitive international dialogue.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s House, was attended by top national leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The visit followed two days of intense back-to-back consultations between Pakistani and Iranian officials after the arrival of the Iranian delegation led by Araghchi. Sources said the talks centered on highly sensitive proposals linked to the potential reopening of negotiations between Iran and the United States.

According to diplomatic sources, Iran used the platform to lay out its positions in detail, presenting key terms and proposals while signaling its continued willingness to remain engaged in shaping a possible roadmap toward de-escalation and conflict resolution.

In a particularly significant development, during late-night talks on Friday, the Iranian delegation reportedly outlined its stance on major demands and responded to proposals that had been conveyed by the United States through Pakistani intermediaries. Pakistan played a pivotal role as a diplomatic bridge, relaying messages between Washington and Tehran amid fragile and complex negotiations.

The dialogue continued into Saturday with multiple follow-up rounds between Iranian officials and Pakistani mediators, aimed at reviewing responses from both sides and assessing the next possible steps in the evolving diplomatic process.

At the conclusion of the engagements, the Iranian delegation expressed strong appreciation for Pakistan’s role, praising its “untiring and sincere efforts” to promote peace and stability in the region. Islamabad, meanwhile, continues to position itself as a key facilitator in delicate international diplomacy unfolding behind the scenes.