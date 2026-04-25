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Today Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 25, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

Currency exchange market in Pakistan shows relative stability, with slight variations across major and minor currencies in the open market on April 25, 2026.

US Dollar is being traded at Rs279.25 for buying and Rs279.90 for selling. Euro stood at Rs325.94 on the buying side and Rs331.41 on selling, while the UK pound sterling was available at Rs375.87 for buying and Rs381.25 for selling. In the Gulf region currencies, the UAE dirham was recorded at Rs75.90 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.40 and Rs75.35, respectively.

Australian Dollar was traded between Rs197.03 and Rs201.70, while the Canadian dollar ranged from Rs202.16 to Rs206.75. The Chinese yuan was quoted at Rs39.25 for buying and Rs39.75 for selling.

Danish krone was priced at Rs43.25 for buying and Rs43.65 for selling, while the Norwegian krone stood at Rs27.60 and Rs27.90. The Swedish krona was traded at Rs30.25 for buying and Rs30.55 for selling, and the Swiss franc was recorded at Rs352.16 and Rs358.25.

Key Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 279.90
Euro EUR 325.94 331.41
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.87 381.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.90 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.40 75.35

Other Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 197.03 201.70
Bahrain Dinar BHD 726.75 736.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.16 206.75
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.05 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.35
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.45 889.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.60 165.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Omani Riyal OMR 721.30 732.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.30 72.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.53 222.75
Swedish Korona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 352.16 358.25
Thai Baht THB 8.35 8.55
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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