CDF Munir, Naqvi holds’ very positive’ meeting with Iranian president to settle ME conflict

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir held “a very positive and productive meeting” with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“Our discussion focused on the Iran US conflict, tensions in the Middle East and the way forward, as well as the steps needed by both sides for restoration of the Islamabad MoU thereby leading to comprehensive settlement of the conflict,” Naqvi said in a post shared on X.

The Iranian president candidly shared his government’s perspective and concerns, and we had a very constructive exchange on the issues involved.

“Significant progress was made, and the meeting concluded on a highly positive note. We remain hopeful that this momentum will help pave the way for further progress and lasting peace in the region,” he concluded.

The statement comes after Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi concluded a day-long visit to Iran.

The visit was part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to end the stalemate in the ongoing US-Iran conflict and explore ways for achieving enduring peace and permanent end to instability in the region.

During the visit, the Field Marshal also called on Representative of the Supreme Leader on the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni.

Comprehensive discussions focused on measures to prevent further escalation, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and expedited termination of the conflict.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional peace and the ways to arrive at a negotiated settlement to the disputes.

The Iranian leadership appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and sincere efforts towards facilitating dialogue, de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.