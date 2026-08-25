Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman faces FIR for blocking Gwadar Checkpoint Video

QUETTA – A controversy over alleged photographing of passengers at security checkpoint in Gwadar has taken a legal turn as police registered a case against Balochistan Assembly member and Haq Do Tehreek chief Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman.

The case was registered at Gwadar City Police Station after a clip of the politician near the security checkpoint went viral on social media. Police said the investigation is underway and further action will be taken in accordance with the law.

In the viral clip, Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman can be seen standing near a security checkpoint and raising concerns over the alleged photographing of women passing through the area. Rehman said he had been told that women arriving from Pishkan and Jiwani were being required to have their veils removed so their images could be captured by a camera installed at the checkpoint.

He opposed filming women passenger, saying the privacy of women must be respected, and even warned that if women continued to be photographed after having their veils removed he would join members of the public in protesting at the checkpoint. According to Hidayat ur Rehman he had already informed the deputy commissioner and other relevant government officials about the matter.

The case was registered on the complaint of Gwadar resident Fida Hakeem Rind. According to the FIR the complainant alleged that Hidayat ur Rehman stopped his vehicle at a security checkpoint on the Gwadar-Pishkan Road and allegedly interfered with official duties. The complaint further accused him of making objectionable remarks against security personnel and institutions.

The complainant alleged that the Balochistan lawmaker was making unsubstantiated accusations against security institutions for political purposes and warned that such statements could provoke public anger. The case also mentioned that amid the prevailing security situation such actions could potentially affect peace and public order in the area.

Police registered the case under Sections 353 186 503 504 505 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The investigation is underway after registration of the case and that further action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Balochistan Attacks

Security officials have long faced difficult task of checking passengers and vehicles at checkpoints across Balochistan because of the province’s volatile security environment and the threat of militant attacks.

Visual monitoring and recording at checkpoints are part of broader security measures designed to identify suspicious activity and prevent attacks. Balochistan has witnessed repeated militant violence in recent years and security checks have frequently been tightened following attacks targeting civilians security personnel and public infrastructure.

There have also been security incidents in which women have been involved in militant activities or used in attacks. The controversy therefore shows difficult balance between security requirements and privacy concerns. While authorities have responsibility to prevent attacks and identify potential threats passengers also expect security procedures to respect cultural sensitivities and personal dignity.