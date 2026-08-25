Pakistan weather update: Another monsoon rain spell expected from August 27

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that a new spell of monsoon rains is likely to begin from August 27, with thunderstorms and showers expected in Islamabad and several other parts of the country.

According to the weather department, Islamabad is likely to remain hot and dry today, with partly cloudy conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C, while most parts of the day are likely to remain dry.

The capital could see temperatures rise to around 36°C on August 26. However, strong winds are forecast from August 27 as the new weather system develops.

The latest forecast comes amid continued concerns over heavy rainfall and urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of Punjab. Authorities have also warned of possible landslides in mountainous areas.

Residents and tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during rainfall and exercise particular caution in low-lying and hilly areas because of the risk of flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, Karachi continues to experience hot and humid weather, with temperatures forecast to reach 33°C. The city is currently experiencing southwesterly winds at around 12 kilometres per hour, while reduced sea-breeze activity is contributing to the humid conditions.

In Lahore, no rainfall is expected during the current week, according to the weather department, with hot and humid conditions likely to persist.